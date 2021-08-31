Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 156,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

