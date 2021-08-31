Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.98.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

