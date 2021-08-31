J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks Sells 500 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $165.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

