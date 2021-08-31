Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,633 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $70,745,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.