Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 5,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Porch Group stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.