BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $144,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $169,975.00.

BIGC opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.45. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

