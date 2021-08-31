Maxine Clark Sells 9,768 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxine Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50.

BBW stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

