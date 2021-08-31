DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 4,838 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30.

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87.

NYSE DASH opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 367,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,017,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

