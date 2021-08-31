Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell Sells 7,991 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $227,823.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
