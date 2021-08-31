Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell Sells 7,991 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $227,823.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

