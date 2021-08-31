Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

SPLK opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

