Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 892 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SDGR opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.