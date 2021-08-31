Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five Below by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $195.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

