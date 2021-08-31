Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $244.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

