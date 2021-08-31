Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

