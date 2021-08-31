Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TC Energy by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.