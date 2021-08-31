Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $164.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.17.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

