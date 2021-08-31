Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPX opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

