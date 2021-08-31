Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the highest is $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 103,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

