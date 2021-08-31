Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Strs Ohio grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

