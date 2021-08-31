Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Head to Head Survey

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Medifocus alerts:

This table compares Medifocus and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32%

This table compares Medifocus and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.18 -$1.47 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.75 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.81

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medifocus and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.23%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Medifocus.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.