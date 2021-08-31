Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,089 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

