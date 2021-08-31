Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 748 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

