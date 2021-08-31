WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

