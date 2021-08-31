Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,671 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

AOS stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

