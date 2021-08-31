Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111,882 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $970,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

