New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 57,902 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.51 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

