Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
FOXF stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.
In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
