Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,951 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

