Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,426 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

