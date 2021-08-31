Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

