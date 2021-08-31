Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $182.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

