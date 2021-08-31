Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,166 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

MNR opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

