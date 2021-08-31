Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Grows By 58.9%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

BNSO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

