Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

