Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,463 shares of company stock worth $3,040,529 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

