Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMBL shares. lowered their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

