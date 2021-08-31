New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,918 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.