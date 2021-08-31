Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

