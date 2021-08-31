Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

