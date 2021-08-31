Frank Slootman Sells 189,282 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02.

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.85 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.28. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

