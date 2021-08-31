Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

