Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Christy Elliott Sells 10,357 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Christy Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christy Elliott sold 587 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$22,188.60.

TSE PKI opened at C$38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 179.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

