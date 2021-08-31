Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 14,916 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

