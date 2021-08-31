Insider Selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SPTN stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
