Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy Sells 15,407 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

