Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $54,178,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $716.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $687.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

