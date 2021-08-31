ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $289.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $290.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.