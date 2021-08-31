Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

