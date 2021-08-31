Critical Analysis: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Qudian 60.39% 15.24% 13.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.64 $11.10 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.74 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

