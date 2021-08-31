Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.3% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,913,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 126.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 58,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.